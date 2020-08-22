New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer introduces Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah

After questions about whether Wonder Woman 1984 would possibly skip theaters to premiere digitally, a new trailer for the film confirms it’s getting the big-screen treatment.

Director Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal appeared at DC Comics’ FanDome event to answer a few audience Q&A’s and debut the new trailer. The new trailer sees Wonder Woman take on Cheetah, a new villain played by Kristen Wiig. There are also some new scenes reuniting Diana Prince with Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally supposed to hit theaters on June 5th, but was delayed to August 14th as Warner Bros. tried to figure out a new schedule for its blockbusters with theaters closed. The studio then delayed Wonder Woman 1984 again from August 14th to October 2nd, which remains the current release date.

“I really think the movie is so great on the big screen,” Jenkins said during the event. “We’re going to stick it out, and we believe in putting it in the cinema.”

Earlier this year, AT&T CEO John Stankey spoke about whether certain titles under the Warner Bros. label (WarnerMedia is a subsidiary of AT&T) would go directly to digital retailers. Warner Bros., Universal, and Disney have all pulled some of their films from theatrical releases to debut them on digital platforms amidst the pandemic. When it came to some of Warner Bros. bigger titles, Stankey ruled out Christopher Nolan’s Tenet ever getting a digital-first release. While Wonder Woman 1984 remained “unlikely” to go that route, it wasn’t impossible.

“Do I think there can be some things that we built for theatrical release that migrates into a [streaming] construct? Sure,” Stankey said. “Is It going to happen on a movie like Tenet or Wonder Woman 1984? I would be very surprised... actually, I can assure you on Tenet that’s not going to be the case.”

Now, however, it seems like Wonder Woman 1984 will also exclusively go to theaters. Nothing is certain, though.