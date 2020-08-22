If you think Fall Guys would be a perfect mobile game, China has news for you

The wildly popular game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is reportedly coming to mobile. Games analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted that Chinese entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of the game, but in China only.

On its website, Bilibili says it will be the “exclusive agent” for a genuine mobile game in mainland China that Google is translating to “Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout,” with “jelly bean” a likely reference to the game’s bean-shaped characters. In China, the PC and PS4 versions of the game go by the same name.

The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

There have been a lot of rumors swirling about a mobile version of Fall Guys which so far have turned out to be incorrect. The official Twitter account for the game tweeted August 17th “if you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams,” but has yet to comment about today’s news.

Fall Guys is only available on PC & PS4



If you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams



a) They're literally playing a video and pretending to play it

b) There's literally a mouse cursor on the screen

c) I don't want to live on this planet anymore

d) Yeet me into the sun pic.twitter.com/ZKfw5gVaqW — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

We’ve reached out to Mediatonic, the developers of Fall Guys, as well as Bilibili for more details and will update when we hear back from them.

Since its launch earlier this month on PS4 and PC, Fall Guys has been a huge hit, and drew more than 1.5 million players in its first 24 hours. The simplistic battle royale game supports up to 60 players in a series of mini-game matches where you jump, dive and grab your way to victory; players are eliminated through several rounds, with players earning customizations along the way.

It makes sense that there would be a mobile version of Fall Guys at some point, since it’s pretty much a made-for-mobile game, requiring only a few buttons and a joystick to play. Unlike other popular battle royale games on mobile, Fall Guys wouldn’t need to cover a small mobile screen with a ton of virtual buttons. And, since it’s typically played in very short sessions because so many people get knocked out in each round, it’d be a good option to play on the go.

There’s no word yet about when the mobile version of Fall Guys will be available in China, or when we might see one in the US. But Mediatonic has said it would “love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line.”