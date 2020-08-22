Watch nearly eight minutes of Gotham Knights first gameplay footage

Warner Bros. Games Montreal debuted its new game set within Batman’s world, Gotham Knights, at DC Comics’ FanDome today, and the developers brought nearly eight minutes of gameplay footage for fans to watch.

The open world game is set within Gotham City. The gameplay footage in particular sees Batgirl and Robin team up to take on classic Batman villain Mr. Freeze. This is just one of several villain encounters that the vigilantes-turned-heroes will happen upon in the game, according to Warner Bros. Games Montreal’s description of the game. Both Robin and Batgirl will “use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to neutralize their foes,” the description reads.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal has experience with Batman games, picking up the Arkham series that was started by Rocksteady Studio in 2013 with Arkham Origins. WB Games Montreal has been teasing Gotham Knights for more than a year, but didn’t reveal the name until today. Rocksteady will also move forward with another DC project, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. More information about that game is set to debut today at FanDome.

Gotham Knights will be released in 2021.