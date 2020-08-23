This could be the first real picture of the Pixel 5

New leaked images may have the first look at the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4A 5G. The image showing what could be the Pixel 5 in black and the Pixel 4A 5G in white came from a since-deleted post on Reddit. They also include details about the phones’ specs which seem to match up with previously leaked information, according to XDA Developers.

Google launched the Pixel 4A earlier this month and announced the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G would be coming sometime this fall, likely early October. Renders of the Pixel 5 leaked last week, showing a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device, a square-shaped camera array with two cameras, a flash, and a hole-punch front-facing camera.

If the new Reddit image is legit, it would also seem to confirm those specs to be accurate, and agrees with rumors the Pixel 5 would have a Snapdragon 765G processor. The new information also indicates it will have a 4,000 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and a 90Hz display. The back will be plastic, and there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, if this information is correct. Like the Pixel 4, the Pixel 5 should have a 0.5x wide-angle lens, as well as a 12.2MP main camera.

The 4A 5G will have many of the same specs, but with a 3,800 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and a 60Hz display, and according to the latest leak, will include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There’s also a new render of the Pixel 4a 5G, courtesy of OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, which also looks a lot like the larger phone in the Reddit photo:

Again, these specs all come with the usual caveats about leaked information, and with the original post already deleted, it’s hard to verify how accurate all this information is. But as we get closer to its release date, we’re likely to see more information trickle out about Google’s next Pixel flagship phone.