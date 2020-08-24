Zoom is down, we’re finally free

Videoconferencing giant Zoom has been experiencing widespread outages this morning, with users in the US and UK reporting problems joining video calls. As of 11AM ET, the company says it’s “deploying a fix now” but that some users may still be impacted.

DownDetector showed outages beginning in North America and some parts of Europe from around 9AM ET, while Zoom’s own status page still reports problems with meetings and webinars. Chat, phone, and other auxiliary services are apparently working fine, but that doesn’t mean much if you can’t use the app for its prime function.

It’s never good for a major service like Zoom to go down, of course, but videoconferencing software has become integral to life during the pandemic. A search for complaints on Twitter shows lots of people are annoyed that they’re missing meetings and classes. It also shows lots of people are overjoyed that they’re missing meeting and classes. It is a Monday, after all, and sometimes a last minute reprieve is all you’re hoping for when you wake up.

Hello, we have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nS7fZY. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

According to tweets from Zoom, the company is currently investigating the outages and will provide updates through its social media channels when service is restored. We’ll also be keeping an eye on things and will update this story when we hear more.

In the meantime: go! Run into the hills! Leave this life for good and never come back!

Update, Monday August 25th, 11:30AM ET: Updated with Zoom’s comment that it’s deploying a fix.