DJI Osmo Mobile 4 leaks with convenient magnetic quick mounts

DJI could be about to announce a new smartphone gimbal called the Osmo Mobile 4 — now abbreviated “OM 4” — according to a new report from WinFuture. A video short posted to Twitter by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt shows two new magnetic mounting mechanisms that let you quickly snap your smartphone into the mount, a big improvement over the previous model.

If this trailer is accurate, it could mean the new Osmo has addressed one of the biggest complaints we had about the Osmo Mobile 3 when we tried it out last year. Previously, you had to slide your smartphone into a claw mount, but now it looks like you pre-attach a magnetic disk or claw to the back of your phone, letting you quickly snap the handset into the gimbal with the help of magnets.

WinFuture has also published a pair of images of the two mounts, alongside a host of other images of the gimbal.

Otherwise, the trailer spends most of its run-time on the OM 4’s software features. It shows off a cool dynamic zoom feature, which appears to automatically zoom out as you move the camera forwards to create the classic Dolly zoom effect first popularized by Alfred Hitchcock. Other features, like gesture control and hyperlapse, are returning from the Osmo Mobile 3.

The Osmo Mobile 4 can reportedly be powered for up to 15-hours by a 2,450mAh battery that can be charged over USB-C. WinFuture says the Osmo Mobile 4 will retail for just under €150, and is due to launch soon.

Update August 25th, 7:44AM ET: Updated with additional details from WinFuture.