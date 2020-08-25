Vader Immortal, a former Oculus exclusive, is available now on PlayStation VR

Vader Immortal is available now on PlayStation VR. The three-part series was previously an exclusive for the Oculus Quest and Rift, but has now arrived on the PlayStation for $29.99.

Each episode of Vader Immortal takes about an hour to play and is narrative heavy, with writing by David S. Goyer (best known for his work on the Blade and Dark Knight trilogies). The story is set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with the player taking on the role of a small-time smuggler. You become tangled in a plot by Darth Vader himself and — not to spoil too much — but you end up discovering your Force powers, training with a lightsaber, and dueling Star Wars’ biggest bad.

As The Verge’s Adi Robertson wrote in her review of the game last year, the whole experience plays out rather like a theme park ride. It’s fun and well produced, but very much focusing on a delivering a smooth cinema experience rather than challenging gameplay. You can’t really steer the story and it won’t ask too much of you technically.

Still: if you’ve ever wanted to battle Darth Vader with a lightsaber in virtual reality, what more could you really ask for?