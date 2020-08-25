NBA star Ben Simmons joins gaming squad Faze Clan

Faze Clan has added yet another celebrity to its ranks. Today the gaming team / lifestyle brand announced that NBA star Ben Simmons has joined Faze as a member under the moniker “Faze Simmo.” Simmons is part of a long list of celebrity investors in Faze, including the likes of Pitbull, Offset, pro skateboarder Nyjah Huston, and fellow NBA players Jamal Murray and Meyers Leonard. Terms of Simmons’ investment were not disclosed.

The connection between Faze and Simmons isn’t a new one. The NBA star has frequently been seen wearing Faze gear and hanging out with team members; earlier this year, he appeared on the cover of Slam magazine alongside Faze star Temperrr. “Gaming is an important part of my life, and so it was a natural progression to personally invest in this industry,” Simmons said in a statement. “Faze Clan represents the pinnacle of the gaming culture, and I am really looking forward to connecting with new fans around the globe.”

For the uninitiated, Faze Clan is something of a cross between an esports organization, clothing brand, and creators group. It operates professional teams in games like Fortnite and Valorant, is home to some of the biggest names on Twitch and YouTube, and has had apparel partnerships with brands like Champion, Kappa, and Manchester City. Recently, Faze has started expanding into more traditional entertainment with the launch of a film and TV studio and plans for feature-length movies starring team members.