Fall Guys crosses 7 million copies sold on Steam as it becomes the most downloaded PS Plus game ever

Fall Guys’ total world domination continues as Sony on Wednesday morning announced the game has become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time.

The goofy and playful battle royale platformer, released earlier this month by UK studio Mediatonic, has had about as successful of a launch as an indie game can get, blasting to the top of the Steam charts on PC and enjoying what sounds like an unprecedented number of downloads on Sony’s PlayStation 4, where it’s available for free. The game’s official Twitter account has more than 1.2 million followers, and the game has been a constant on the Twitch viewership charts. According to publisher Devolver Digital, the game has sold more than 7 million copies on PC.

Congrats to our friends @Mediatonic as @FallGuysGame crosses 7 million units on Steam and is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time!



An amazing accomplishment from a wonderful group of folks. pic.twitter.com/UoWEqxiUi4 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 26, 2020

Sony won’t disclose just how many copies of the game have been downloaded, as that appears to be confidential information that may be useful to competitors. But Sony made a smart move when it secured a deal with Mediatonic to make the game a free PS Plus title at launch, which means anyone who pays for Sony’s annual subscription service (typically costing about $60 a year) can download the game at no cost through the end of August.

As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis. Congrats to @Mediatonic! pic.twitter.com/eYwtYMr3Nw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 26, 2020

Sony made a similar deal with Psyonix’s Rocket League in 2015. That was another savvy find for the developer relations folks at PlayStation, considering Rocket League ballooned into a massive financial success, a legitimate esport, and eventually a cross-play trailblazer that Fortnite maker Epic Games acquired last year.