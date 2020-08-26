The Witcher is getting a monster-hunting AR spinoff for mobile

You might not have Henry Cavill’s arms, but you can still pretend to be a witcher thanks to a new mobile game. Today, developer CD Projekt Red announced The Witcher: Monster Slayer, an augmented reality game for iOS and Android that has players doing their best Geralt impression to hunt and kill fantasy monsters. Think of it like Pokémon Go, but a whole lot darker.

Monster Slayer is a roleplaying game with a heavy emphasis on combat. Here’s how the studio describes it:

Monster Slayer lets players explore the world around them while tracking, studying, and fighting monsters both new and familiar, using time of day and real-life weather conditions to gain the upper hand. Preparation is key in order to defeat tougher enemies, as players will need to brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait, and upgrade their character before putting these beasts to the sword and signs in first-person AR combat. In addition to battling monsters lurking close-by, the game also contains rich, story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series, taking players on full-fledged adventures that thrust them into the heart of what it means to be a professional monster slayer.

The news comes as The Witcher franchise is particularly prominent thanks largely to the massively popular Netflix series, which has inspired two different spinoffs: an anime and a live-action prequel. The new game, meanwhile, is expected to launch this year on both iOS and Android. It’ll be free to play.