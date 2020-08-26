Nintendo details upcoming Switch lineup with Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and more

Nintendo is bringing a whole slate of new and remastered games to the Switch, the company announced today via a surprise Direct Mini. Included in its lineup is a remaster of GameCube title Final Fantasy Chronicles; the first three games of the SaGa series: Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II, and Final Fantasy Legend III; Puyo Puyo Tetris 2; rhythm game Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory; and Just Dance 2021.

The Direct, which lasted just over 11 minutes, is specifically intended to showcase Nintendo’s partnerships with companies like Square Enix and Ubisoft. Alongside smaller news about games like World of Tanks Blitz, Minecraft Dungeons DLC, Harmonix’s Fuser, Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure, Jump Force, and Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Nintendo also offered a look at games like Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, coming to Switch later this year. Melody of Memory is a rhythm take on Kingdom Hearts in which players will fight enemies or play modes where you match past scenes from memory.

For Final Fantasy fans, Crystal Chronicles’ arrival on Switch August 27th will offer co-op play in quarantine. The release of three SaGa titles, which originally launched on Game Boy, is also exciting for old-school players; the collection will be available December 15th.

The full Direct is available on YouTube.