Epic confirms Fortnite’s new season won’t be on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Epic has confirmed it will not be releasing its upcoming Fortnite season, Chapter 2: Season 4, for iOS or macOS, saying the ongoing antitrust feud with Apple over in-app payment processing and other App Store disputes has blocked it from issuing updates and new installs on Apple devices. While this was a suspected development after Fortnite’s removal earlier this month — Epic warned it could happen the day the app was pulled — the season’s launch on Thursday, August 27th had been fast approaching without formal word from Epic on its plans.

“Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27,” reads a new update on Epic’s FAQ dedicated to its standoff with Apple. “If you still want to play Fortnite on Android, you can access the latest version of Fortnite from the Epic Games App for Android on Fortnite.com/Android or the Samsung Galaxy Store.”

“You, as a mobile device owner, have the right to install apps from sources of your choosing.”

One factor Epic had to contend with was whether it could convince the judge presiding over its lawsuit against Apple to issue a temporary restraining order preventing Apple from keeping Fortnite off the App Store and blocking Epic’s updates. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled late Monday following a hearing earlier that evening, granting Epic the restraining order but only with respect to its Unreal Engine business, which Apple was also targeting with a threat to terminate the associated developer account.

That meant Apple was not required to restore Fortnite to the App Store, and Epic was forced to plan around the fact that it would not be able to issue updates to the iOS or macOS versions of the game. Apple has said Epic can simply revert the update that implemented its own in-app payment processing system to resume distributing and updating Fortnite on iOS and macOS.

Apple’s response to the Judge’s temporary order pic.twitter.com/BXwvWcgiCB — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 25, 2020

But Epic has refused, saying in a new blog post published today titled, “Why We Fight,” that Apple’s proposal is an “invitation for Epic to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly” and that Epic “as a matter of principle... won’t participate in this scheme.”

You can read the post in full below: