Canon cameras can now upload pictures straight to Google Photos

Google are making it easier to move images directly from your camera to Google Photos, Owners of recent Canon cameras can now upload photos and videos directly to the popular photo management platform over a wireless connection.

This auto-backup to Google Photos feature works with both the iOS and Android versions of the image.canon app, but you’ve got to make sure your camera is compatible. If it is, just make sure you’ve got the latest image.canon app update installed and you’ll see the new option for transferring photos to Google Photos. After activating the new feature, future photos and videos will be sent automatically to Google’s photo storage platform. You don’t have to worry about losing any quality from your shots, either: all images are synced to Google Photos at their original quality.

But there is one asterisk here that might irk some people: a Google One membership is required to transfer your photos this way. Google is offering Canon customers a one-month trial to Google One (with 100GB of storage) to help ease them into the service. Once the trial is up, Google One plans start at $2 per month for 100GB of storage.

In February, Canon launched its own version of a cloud backup service, image.canon, which similarly allows Canon cameras to seamlessly back up photos over Wi-Fi. Users could then transfer to other places, such as Google Drive or YouTube (for uploaded videos), and now Google Photos has been added to that list. Earlier this month, Canon temporarily suspended image.canon after some stored photos and videos went missing. Adobe also had an alarming problem earlier this month when it revealed that some photos synced to Lightroom in the cloud had been permanently lost. So far — knock on wood — Google Photos hasn’t encountered any such issues.