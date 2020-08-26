Tfue settles lawsuit against Faze Clan over ‘oppressive’ gaming contract

Turner “Tfue” Tenney and gaming organization Faze Clan have settled an ongoing lawsuit started by the former Faze member more than a year ago.

Court filings today confirmed that both Tenney and Faze Clan “voluntarily dismissed” the lawsuit. Although no other details were given, a statement from Tenney’s lawyer to The Hollywood Reporter notes that “they have resolved their disputes and settled their litigations,” adding that both parties “wish one another the best of luck in future endeavors.” It’s unclear if there was any monetary aspect to the resolution.

Tenney, better known to his fans as Tfue, is one of the most popular creators, boasting more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube and 8.9 million followers on Twitch, according to Twitch Tracker. Tenney joined Faze Clan in 2018, and built the majority of his audience while with the esports organization. The original lawsuit filed by Tenney in May 2019 claimed that Faze withheld his share of brand deal revenue. The lawsuit also claimed that Faze undercut his earningsfrom streaming and tournaments. According to the complaint, Faze’s contract gave the organization the ability to take up to 80 percent of his earnings in certain situations, although Faze Clan denied ever taking so large a share.

Faze Clan countersued Tenney in August 2019, claiming the star had violated his contract by speaking out against the company and allegedly trying to form a rival e-sports organization. Faze claimed Tenney made more than $20 million from various revenue sources including streaming, gaming endorsements, and sponsorships, and that he “shared almost none of this income with Faze Clan.” At the time, Faze was seeking compensation from Tenney for unspecified damages, alongside injunctive relief to prevent him from revealing any supposedly confidential information, disparaging the company publicly, and potentially interfering with its current roster of talent or any future business deals.

Now, one of the most high profile e-sports lawsuits has come to an end. Had they not come to an agreement, they were on track for a trial in October based in New York. While we don’t know the specifics of the settlement, it is unlikely that Tenney will work with Faze Clan again in a professional capacity. Tenney currently streams full time on Twitch, and maintains a sizable audience on YouTube.