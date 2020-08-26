Sony opens registration for invite-only PlayStation 5 preorders

Sony has announced the latest step in its dragged out PlayStation 5 reveal, with the company opening online registration to possibly receive an invitation to be one of the first to pre-order the console directly from PlayStation.

According to Sony’s announcement, there will be a “limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order” this holiday season; the invitation program is a chance for existing PlayStation customers to get their shot at being able to order the upcoming console.

As Sony’s FAQ page notes, filling out the registration form does not guarantee an invite to be able to preorder the console, with invitations distributed based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities.”

Register to possibly get an invitation to preorder a PlayStation 5

And even if you do get an invite, you’re still not guaranteed a preorder. Each invitation will be open for a limited time, and has limits on just a single console preorder per PSN ID (along with two each of the new DualSense controllers and other PS5 accessories.) Additionally, you’ll need a US address to ship your PlayStation 5 to. Consoles will also only be available while supplies last — so if Sony does invite you, you’ll want to act quickly.

The news is, of course, conspicuously absent of details like a price or release date for the PlayStation 5, as Sony continues its excruciatingly slow game of cat-and-mouse with Microsoft over who will blink and announce an actual cost for its next-gen console first.