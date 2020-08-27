How to watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live show

The opening keynote for Gamescom, the biggest gaming convention on Earth, is happening today, August 27th. But instead of passionate fans and media roaming through the event in person, it’s all happening online due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you want to tune into that, we’ve provided all the info below that you’ll need. The gaming news will continue to pour until the event ends on Sunday, August 30th.

There is always a lot of big news that comes out of Gamescom, so it’s worth paying attention if you want to hear about the latest games coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and the Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One. A small sampling of what to expect includes Star Wars: Squadron, Fall Guys, but of course there will be a lot more. Here’s everything you need to know to follow along with the Gamescom event from wherever you are.

How do I watch Gamescom?

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards channel on YouTube is kicking off opening day, August 27th, at 2PM ET / 11AM PT / 8PM CEST with a pre-show that starts a half-hour earlier. It will lead into the main event that he says will be full of world premiere debuts of video games. The event will stream on YouTube and you can check out the video right here (also embedded above).

Additionally, it will be streaming on Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook.

IGN will handle the rest of video coverage for day one of Gamescom, turning on its opening night after show that starts at 4PM ET / 1PM PT / 10PM CEST, then continuing with developments from the show until 7PM ET. You can check out the YouTube link right here.

IGN will be distributing coverage for days two, three, and the final fourth day of the event on YouTube, each starting at 12PM ET / 9AM PT / 6PM CEST. It already made links for those videos, so you can click into them now to bookmark them or to set a reminder for each when they’re about to begin.

What time does each Gamescom showcase begin?

Gamescom made a handy itinerary that shows when all of the coverage begins each day. The image also includes times when coverage will begin in Germany, where the convention is usually held. Keep in mind that this schedule is based around ET timing.