Djay’s smart beat and vocal isolation feature is becoming a standalone app

Algoriddim is launching a spinoff of its popular Djay app today. The new Mac app, called Neural Mix Pro, lets you isolate and extract different parts of a song, like its drum beat or vocals. You can then export those segments and use them for DJing or remixing with the app or device or your choice.

Neural Mix was introduced inside the Djay app for iPhones and iPads back in June. The feature is supposed to use AI to let the app instantly fade out different portions of whatever song is playing, letting you mute or isolate the vocals, the drums, and all the instruments in between. It’s a really powerful tool for DJing, particularly for amateurs who might not have their own library of isolated stems from different tracks.

The new app turns Neural Mix into a standalone tool, without the ability to DJ built in. You load up one song at a time, and you can then select which elements you want to isolate. From there, you can select segments of the song to speed up, slow down, or pitch shift and then export your selection.

I’m far from an expert in DJing or music production, so take my impressions with a large grain of salt. But the app is really fun to play around with for a complete amateur, and the feature is surprisingly effective at what it does. It certainly isn’t perfect — instruments often bleed into the vocals, and isolated elements can sound tinny or muffled around the edges — but it definitely works, and I can imagine those rougher edges being drowned out when mixed with another track rather than listened to on their own.

I tried it out on tracks from The Beatles, The Weeknd, and more and was able to get decent results. It’s worth noting that while the app lets you pull apart any track you plug into it, you may quickly bump into legal constraints if you chose to publish those clips.

Neural Mix Pro is available through the Mac App Store. You can play around with just about everything in the app for free to get a sense for how it works. If you want to export audio, though, you’ll have to buy the full app for $50.