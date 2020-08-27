The 11 biggest trailers and announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2020 may not be the in-person spectacle we’ve come to know, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a big deal. The virtual version of the trade show kicked off with Gamescom Opening Night Live, a two-hour-long event that featured plentiful announcements and trailers, covering everything from the Fall Guys phenomenon to upcoming blockbusters like Star Wars: Squadrons and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

If you missed the show, here are all the biggest reveals.

It’s been a long time since we heard about the next Dragon Age. And while BioWare didn’t reveal a new trailer for the game, the studio at least proved it’s still in the works with a behind-the-scenes video full of concept art, early game renders, and lots of staff excited about the fantasy realm.

One of the biggest surprises of the show was the latest Star Wars experience, which takes place in the world of The Sims. The latest expansion for The Sims 4 is called Journey to Batuu, and it’s launching on September 8th.

It feels like Fall Guys, the unofficial game of the summer, just launched, but it’s already getting a new season with a hefty helping of new content. It’ll be out in October.

It was only yesterday that Activision officially unveiled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but we already have a second trailer for the game, complete with a long look at CG Ronald Reagan. The shooter will be launching on November 13th.

Star Wars: Squadrons, which promises to recreate the feeling of piloting an X-wing or TIE Fighter, continues to look impressive, making the wait until its October release all the more difficult.

The indie game Twelve Minutes has looked intriguing for some time, and the latest trailer makes it even more exciting, with a cast that includes Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, and James McAvoy. It’s listed as “coming soon” to both Xbox and PC.

The colorful Ratchet & Clank series has long been a technical showcase, and that looks to be the case with the PS5 entry, Rift Apart. You can get a good look at it in this lengthy, seven-minute gameplay demo.

Medal of Honor in VR

A virtual reality take on Medal of Honor isn’t necessarily the most exciting proposition, but this version is helmed by Respawn, a studio that’s been on a roll with games like Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, not to mention the classic Titanfall 2. At Gamescom, we got a deeper look at how this iteration will play. The new Medal of Honor, called Above and Beyond, will be coming to the Oculus Rift.

Doom Eternal gets an expansion

The bombastic Doom Eternal is getting even bigger, with a new expansion for the story campaign called The Ancient Gods. Part one of the expansion will be available on October 20th.

Bridge Constructor meets The Walking Dead

2017 saw the release of a seemingly strange mashup that worked well: Bridge Constructor Portal. Now comes another, even less obvious take on the Bridge Constructor franchise with a Walking Dead spinoff. It’s slated to launch this year on just about everything: iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and next-gen consoles.

World of Warcraft’s next expansion launches in October

The long-running MMO World of Warcraft is expanding once again this year, with a new expansion, called Shadowlands, launching on October 27th. It’s the eighth major add-on, and Blizzard describes it like this: