Ikea and Lego built the storage boxes of your dreams

Ikea and Lego just announced the Bygglek collection of playful storage boxes fitted with Lego studs that let you build directly onto their surfaces. The range consists of four different products: one set of three small boxes, two sets of bigger boxes, and one set of Lego bricks to get the creative juices flowing. The Ikea x Lego collaboration was first announced back in 2019.

“Bygglek is more than boxes. It is storage and play intertwined,” said Lego designer Rasmus Buch Løgstrup. “Bygglek provides families with a product range that helps create space for more play in their everyday — fueling creativity, making it possible to have more fun together. It’s a possibility to play, display the cool creations and return to it to replay, remake, recreate or start over.”

Bygglek boxes feature studs on the lid and front that are compatible with existing and future Lego products. The range is priced as follows:

• Bygglek Box with lid (large): $14.99 / €14.99

• Bygglek Box with lid (smaller): $12.99 / €12.99

• Bygglek Boxes with lids (set of 3): $9.99 / €9.99

• Bygglek 201-piece Lego brick set: $14.99 / €14.99

They’ll be available to buy throughout Europe and North America from October 1st, expanding to the rest of Ikea’s retail channels throughout the year.

Update August 27th, 5:06AM ET: Article updated with pricing.