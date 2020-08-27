The latest Star Wars: Squadrons trailer shows off its single-player campaign

EA has debuted a new gameplay trailer for Motive’s upcoming Star Wars: Squadron during the Gamescom opening night live stream, giving another look at the single-player campaign for the starfighter pilot simulator.

The new trailer shows off how players will jump into the role of two conflicting pilots — one from the Empire and one from the New Republic — in alternating missions. There are also cameos from film characters, like Wedge Antilles.

Most of the trailer focuses on an Imperial mission that sees players flying behind enemy lines to infiltrate a New Republic base, escort a shuttle, and help escape with the intelligence. While Squadrons will largely focus on five-versus-five dogfights and larger multiplayer fleet battles, the single-player mode will give players a chance for different varieties of missions on a more diverse scale.

Star Wars: Squadrons will release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 2nd.