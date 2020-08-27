Sony Xperia 5 II leak reveals a new 120Hz display and a headphone jack

Sony’x upcoming Xperia 5 II — the successor to last year’s Xperia 5 — has leaked almost in full thanks to a leaked promotional video obtained by Android Headlines, which has revealed almost all the information on Sony’s smaller flagship ahead of its planned September 17th release.

Much like last year’s Xperia 5, which was a smaller version of the full-sized Xperia 1, the Xperia 5 II looks like a shrunken down version of the Xperia 1 II — although presumably at a lower price than the Xperia 1 II’s eye-watering $1,200.

In line with Sony’s recent smartphone strategy, the Xperia 5 II is another super-tall phone, with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display is still a 6.1-inch Full HD+ HDR OLED panel, although new this year is a 120Hz refresh rate.

The cameras have also upgraded, with a rear triple-camera setup that seems to be identical to the Xperia 1 II, complete with Zeiss lenses. There’s a 12-megapixel main camera with a f/1.7 aperture and a 24mm lens (although it’s not clear if Sony is still using the exact 1/1.7-inch Exmor RS 12-megapixel sensor from the larger phone), along with a 12-megapixel, 124-degree ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom. There doesn’t seem to be a time-of-flight sensor, however.

The overall internal specs are also improved: the battery is bigger at 4,000mAh, the processor is a faster Snapdragon 865, and there’s 8GB of RAM now (over 6GB in last year’s model), although the memory remains the same at 128GB, with the option to expand that with a microSD card. And in a welcome addition, there’s even a 3.5mm headphone jack, something that was missing on last year’s model.