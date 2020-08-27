The next Dragon Age is in ‘early production,’ but still alive

Info on the next Dragon Age game is still scarce — BioWare has yet to announce an official title or even show off the game’s cast — but the team behind the hotly anticipated game has some insight to share. The developer released a behind-the-scenes video today with a few more clues: a story about “what happens when you don’t have power? What happens when the people in charge aren’t willing to address the issues?” said lead writer Patrick Weekes.

The video features brief interviews with various members of the staff, who talk about their philosophies on character design, a look at concept art, and how BioWare is tackling its next big project.

Dragon Age is “still in early production,” according to BioWare GM Casey Hudson. BioWare has been teasing the next Dragon Age since The Game Awards 2018, when it showed off a brief teaser of the yet-to-be-named sequel. The new game appears to continue the story of Dragon Age Inquisition.