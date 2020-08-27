Activision is giving away 10,000 beta keys for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this weekend

Activision has officially announced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Like previous entries, there will be a beta, which will be open to the public, but you can receive early access if you pre-order specific versions of the game. However, there’s another way to get early access without spending any money: Activision is giving away 10,000 beta keys this weekend.

This weekend, the Call of Duty League will be holding its first championship. On Sunday, August 30th at 4PM ET, the publisher will give away early access beta keys to viewers watching the stream on the league’s official website.

If you want to be eligible for the giveaway, you’ll need to sign up or log into your Activision account and link it with the official Call of Duty League website or companion app. Then you’ll have to select if you want to play the beta on PC, PS4, or Xbox One.

Digital keys for early access to the open beta are not the only thing you can snag this weekend, either. On Saturday, players can also watch the stream for a chance to win a code for the CDL Champs 2020 Pack, which includes Call of Duty League designs for several in-game items including virtual graffiti sprays and custom weapon designs. If you tune in for at least 30 minutes at any point during the two-day event, you can receive a code for a virtual knife with the Call of Duty League logo printed on the blade, which can be used in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Activision has not said when it will hold the beta, but Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to launch on November 13th, meaning you shouldn’t have long to wait.