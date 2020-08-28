OnePlus’ entry-level ‘Clover’ handset will reportedly launch later this year

OnePlus is planning to release an entry-level handset codenamed Clover for around $200 later this year, according to a detailed but unconfirmed report from Android Central.
We’ve seen snippets of information about “Clover” floating about the web for a while now, including a purported GeekBench score for the device. But Android Central’s latest report, citing an anonymous “insider source,” includes a full spec-sheet and the suggestion that Clover will launch “imminently” in global markets, including the US.
According to Android Central, Clover will have a 6.52-inch 720p (1560 x 720) IPS LCD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD), a Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and three camera array on the back. This will include a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary camera supplemented by a pair of two-megapixel f/2.4 cameras. Notably, the Snapdragon 460 SoC is different to the Snapdragon 660 that appeared in GeekBench scores attributed to Clover.
Overall it’s an interesting package, with Android Central noting that the combination of a 720p screen and Snapdragon 460 with a hearty 6000mAh battery should mean two-day battery life for the device. That could be an important selling point in a crowded market.
The price is also notable. OnePlus built its reputation offering high-end specs for less, but has been slowly broadening its range in recent years while trying to retain a reputation for premium devices. Earlier this year it released the mid-range Nord handset, with two models available for €399 and €499 ($475 and $595). A $200 phone would open the company to a much broader market, though, targeting the mass of cheap Android handsets from Chinese companies like Xiaomi. The company did release the OnePlus X back in 2015 for a mere $249, but, relative to the cheaper phones of its day, that was closer in market position to the Nord. If these specs for Clover are legit, it’s a proper low-end device.
As with all leaks and reports, it’s best to take this information with a pinch of salt, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for further rumors about Clover. Let’s see if we get lucky.
Loading comments...