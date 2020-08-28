OnePlus’ entry-level ‘Clover’ handset will reportedly launch later this year

OnePlus is planning to release an entry-level handset codenamed Clover for around $200 later this year, according to a detailed but unconfirmed report from Android Central.

We’ve seen snippets of information about “Clover” floating about the web for a while now, including a purported GeekBench score for the device. But Android Central’s latest report, citing an anonymous “insider source,” includes a full spec-sheet and the suggestion that Clover will launch “imminently” in global markets, including the US.

According to Android Central, Clover will have a 6.52-inch 720p (1560 x 720) IPS LCD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD), a Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and three camera array on the back. This will include a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary camera supplemented by a pair of two-megapixel f/2.4 cameras. Notably, the Snapdragon 460 SoC is different to the Snapdragon 660 that appeared in GeekBench scores attributed to Clover.

A 6000mah battery and 720p screen could deliver two-day battery life

Overall it’s an interesting package, with Android Central noting that the combination of a 720p screen and Snapdragon 460 with a hearty 6000mAh battery should mean two-day battery life for the device. That could be an important selling point in a crowded market.

The price is also notable. OnePlus built its reputation offering high-end specs for less, but has been slowly broadening its range in recent years while trying to retain a reputation for premium devices. Earlier this year it released the mid-range Nord handset, with two models available for €399 and €499 ($475 and $595). A $200 phone would open the company to a much broader market, though, targeting the mass of cheap Android handsets from Chinese companies like Xiaomi. The company did release the OnePlus X back in 2015 for a mere $249, but, relative to the cheaper phones of its day, that was closer in market position to the Nord. If these specs for Clover are legit, it’s a proper low-end device.

As with all leaks and reports, it’s best to take this information with a pinch of salt, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for further rumors about Clover. Let’s see if we get lucky.