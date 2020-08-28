Hear what we’ve said about the Surface Duo hardware so far

This week on The Verge’s Friday episode of The Vergecast, Wired senior writer and Verge alum Lauren Goode stops by to discuss her new podcast Get Wired and stays to talk tech and gadgets with her Verge colleagues Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn.
On this episode, we are one step closer to reviewing Microsoft’s long-awaited Surface Duo.
Around 29 minutes into the show, Dieter reveals he got his hands on Microsoft’s dual screen smartphone, but can only speak on the features of the device with the screen off — so hardware only — until the official release of the product.
Dieter discusses how the product feels in-hand, the durability and quality of the glass body, the advantages and disadvantages of the folding design, and other initial impressions of the form factor.
Though I have centered this article around that particular segment, there was a whole lot more discussed in this episode — like Amazon’s weird new fitness tracker, an important update on TikTok’s US plans, and a grab bag of more experimental smartphone design — so listen through the entire show to hear it all.
If you’re interested in our past discussions about the Surface Duo, listen to our conversation with Microsoft’s chief product officer Panos Panay on the day he announced the product last year.
Here are this week’s biggest stories on The Verge:
- Tracking COVID-19 through symptom monitoring will be harder when flu season starts
- Facebook takes down ‘call to arms’ event after two shot dead in Kenosha
- Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman interview
- Amazon announced Halo, a fitness band and app that scans your body and voice
- Amazon Look review (2017)
- Fitbit’s new Sense smartwatch can take your skin’s temperature to help you manage stress
- Microsoft Flight Simulator players are flying into Hurricane Laura
- Fall Guys is the feel-good game of the summer
- Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 doesn’t have a release date, but you can already watch this review
- This could be the first real picture of the Pixel 5
- Sony Xperia 5 II leak reveals a new 120Hz display and a headphone jack
- The Asus Zenfone 7 adds a third lens to its neat flipping camera
- LG’s swiveling ‘Wing’ phone allegedly revealed in video leak
- TikTok sues Trump administration over US ban
- Kevin Mayer quits as TikTok CEO due to ongoing political turmoil
- Walmart says it’s partnering with Microsoft on a TikTok deal
- Read the emails between Epic and Apple that led to Fortnite’s App Store ban
- Apple is holding the Unreal Engine hostage, Epic says in new motion
- Epic confirms Fortnite’s new season won’t be on iPhone, iPad, or Mac
- Apple apologizes to WordPress, won’t force the free app to add purchases after all
- Fortnite on iOS already feels empty and dated
