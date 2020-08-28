Hear what we’ve said about the Surface Duo hardware so far

This week on The Verge’s Friday episode of The Vergecast, Wired senior writer and Verge alum Lauren Goode stops by to discuss her new podcast Get Wired and stays to talk tech and gadgets with her Verge colleagues Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn.

On this episode, we are one step closer to reviewing Microsoft’s long-awaited Surface Duo.

Around 29 minutes into the show, Dieter reveals he got his hands on Microsoft’s dual screen smartphone, but can only speak on the features of the device with the screen off — so hardware only — until the official release of the product.

Dieter discusses how the product feels in-hand, the durability and quality of the glass body, the advantages and disadvantages of the folding design, and other initial impressions of the form factor.

Though I have centered this article around that particular segment, there was a whole lot more discussed in this episode — like Amazon’s weird new fitness tracker, an important update on TikTok’s US plans, and a grab bag of more experimental smartphone design — so listen through the entire show to hear it all.

If you’re interested in our past discussions about the Surface Duo, listen to our conversation with Microsoft’s chief product officer Panos Panay on the day he announced the product last year.

