Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, dies at 43 after four year battle with cancer

“It was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life”

By Julia Alexander
90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Steve Granitz/WireImage

Actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after battling colon cancer for four years, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement reads. “It was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman worked on a number of films and TV shows over the last two decades, including 42 where he portrayed iconic baseball player Jackie Robinson, James Brown in Get on Up, and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, but he was best known for his role as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Boseman first took on the role as T’Challa in Marvel’s 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War, before starring in his own Black Panther film in 2018.

By March 2018, Black Panther had become the 12th highest grossing movie of all time and the highest grossing movie of all time directed by a Black director (Ryan Coogler), according to Forbes. Black Panther was heralded for being one of the first mainstream, big budget superhero films to have a majority Black cast, with Boseman’s performance praised by critics. Boseman was set to reprise his role as King T’Challa in the Black Panther sequel, due out in 2022.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films that you have come to love so much,” the statement reads. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

The statement posted on Boseman’s account noted that Boseman died with his “wife and family by his side.”

Friends, colleagues, and fans of Boseman tweeted out their own tributes to the actor, sharing memories of their time together. Some are collected below.

