New trailers: The Comey Rule, Never Gonna Snow Again, The Doorman, and more

After the sad news of Chadwick Boseman’s death, I planned a marathon of his movies this weekend. We’re still definitely planning to re-watch 42 and Get on Up, but so far we can’t stop watching Black Panther.

Boseman is just so magnetic as T’Challa and everything about the movie is as stunning on the sixth or seventh watch as it was the first time— the acting, the cinematography, the music, the costumes, and of course the script— all amazing. If you have not seen it (honestly, why?) you should absolutely remedy that as soon as possible.

In addition to four other trailers to check out this week, a bonus:

Black Panther

That’s the original Black Panther trailer from 2017. The movie went on to earn a Best Picture nomination and three Oscar wins, and grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.

The Comey Rule

“Whatever side you’re on, you only know half the story,” according to the trailer for this miniseries based on the former FBI director’s memoir (which is why he appears to be the “hero” of the show, based on the trailer). It stars Jeff Daniels as Comey, Holly Hunter as fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Barack Obama, and Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump (I thought it was a weird choice too but it’s interesting at first glimpse). The Comey Rule premieres September 27th (just over a month before the election!) on Showtime.

The Social Dilemma

This drama/documentary is all about how social media manipulates us. I mean, if you read The Verge dot com on a regular basis you’re probably not unaware of this? Billed as a story about “the dark side of social media” (this presumes there is a “bright” side to social media but I digress), The Social Dilemma has interviews with former employees of Facebook (the guy who was the “co-inventor” of the “like” button), Pinterest, Google, Twitter, and Instagram, who talk about how their work may have contributed to <waves hands around at everything>. It debuts September 9th on Netflix.

Never Gonna Snow Again

Alec Utgoff (Dr. Alexei from Season 3 of Stranger Things) plays a Ukrainian masseur who captivates the members of a gated community in Poland. The very buzzed-about comedy is Poland’s national contender for the 2021 Academy Awards, and was directed by Malgorzata Szumowska. Never Gonna Snow Again will debut in September at the Venice International Film Festival.

The Doorman

Ruby Rose (Batwoman) stars as a former Marine-turned-doorman who has to defend a family in New York City from a band of thieves led by Jean Reno. Yes, please, more female action heroes (thinking particularly about Charlize Theron in The Old Guard). The Doorman will stream on demand beginning October 9th.