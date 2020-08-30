ABC to air Black Panther ad-free on Sunday, followed by tribute to Chadwick Boseman

ABC will show the 2018 movie Black Panther without commercials on Sunday night, followed by an ABC News special “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King.” The Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC, said in a statement that the special will “celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career,” and will “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

Boseman died of colon cancer Friday at age 43, and according to a statement from his family, was first diagnosed with the disease in 2016.

Tonight, ABC will celebrate the legacy of Chadwick Boseman with a special presentation of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther followed by the ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King. It all starts tonight at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/LjtN9bTwzx — Disney (@Disney) August 30, 2020

Boseman starred as King T’Challa in Black Panther, which won three Academy Awards and grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office. He played T’Challa in three other Marvel films, and was set to reprise the role in a Black Panther sequel. Boseman also played baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42, iconic singer James Brown in Get on Up and starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Black Panther will start on ABC at 8PM ET, followed by the news special at 10:20PM ET.