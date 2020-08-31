Netflix makes Two Popes, Bird Box, and more available to watch for free

Some of Netflix’s original TV shows and movies, including the Oscar-nominated Two Popes and horror thriller Bird Box, are now available to watch for free without a subscription, Gadgets360 reports. The free content, which also includes the first episode of Stranger Things, can be found here, and is available globally.

Netflix confirmed the promotion in a statement given to Gadgets360. “We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” a spokesperson said. The free content includes a selection of films that can be watched in their entirety, but for TV shows only the first episodes are available.

Here’s a full list of the TV shows and films available to watch for free:

Stranger Things

Murder Mystery

Elite

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Bird Box

When they See Us

Love is Blind

The Two Popes

Our Planet

Grace and Frankie

A support page for the freebies notes that the content is available to watch through web browsers on computers or Android devices, but that iOS browsers are not supported.

This is not the first time Netflix has experimented with giving away its content for free. Earlier this year it made the film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before available for free to US residents, and it’s also made some of its documentaries available for free on YouTube.