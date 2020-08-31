Asus’ new ZenBook S has a pixel-packed 3:2 aspect ratio display

Asus has taken the wraps off its new ZenBook S, a slim ultrabook that can be equipped with up to Intel’s Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of fast PCIe-based storage. Asus gave its flagship laptop a glow-up in the screen department, going from a 16:9 aspect ratio in last year’s model to a taller 3:2 aspect ratio for this year’s 3300 x 2200 touchscreen. What’s more, the bezels surrounding it are thin, and the display is Pantone-validated with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The ZenBook S has plenty of other traits that might make it a worthy contender for your next laptop. It features two Thunderbolt 3 ports that can be used for fast data transfer, connecting to an external monitor, or charging its battery. Speaking of which, Asus claims the 67Wh battery within this ultrabook can last up to 14 hours. And with its fast charging capability, it can recharge up to 60 percent in 49 minutes. Notably, Asus says you can keep the laptop powered either by its included 65W adapter or by a range of USB-C adapters and power banks, whether they support Power Delivery or not.

Thunderbolt 3 ports aside, this laptop also includes a full-size HDMI port, one USB Type-A port, and a microSD slot. There isn’t a headphone jack on this machine, but Asus includes a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle in the box that has an ESS digital-to-audio (DAC) converter built-in.

Asus says the ZenBook S (model UX393) will be available only at Costco and the Microsoft Store in the next few weeks, but no price was available.

Asus is also debuting a refresh of its Flip 13 convertible laptop. At the top end, it can be outfitted with Intel’s Core i7-1065G7 processor with Iris Plus graphics, along with 16GB of RAM and up to a 512GB PCIe-based SSD. While the Flip 13 doesn’t have the 3K Pantone-verified display of the ZenBook S, it has an FHD screen with similarly thin bezels. It also has two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The Flip 13 starts at $899.99 and is currently available for preorder through Amazon and B&H Photo. The upgraded version with the high-end processor, storage, and memory is $1,199.99 at B&H Photo and Amazon.