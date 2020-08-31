Revel launches its shared electric mopeds in San Francisco

Revel’s shared electric mopeds are now available in San Francisco, with over 430 mopeds scattered across in the city, the company says. Revel has been expanding into new cities across the US this year even as it faces questions about its safety protocols.

Revel isn’t new to the Bay Area; the company also operates in Berkeley and Oakland. But the scooters that are available in San Francisco are not the same as the ones offered in other markets like New York City. The company says the mopeds are custom-designed with new hardware, including a 2960-watt motor “designed to help riders navigate San Francisco’s famous hills.”

The mopeds are serviced and rebalanced by a staff of full-time employees, not independent contractors. That means Revel won’t be affected by California’s gig worker law, AB5, which is currently putting pressure on major companies like Uber and Lyft.

The news of Revel’s San Francisco launch comes over a month after the company temporarily suspended service in New York City in the wake of the deaths of at least three customers. The company recently resumed service with new protective measures for riders like a mandatory in-app safety test and a requirement that all riders take a selfie of themselves wearing a helmet before they’ll be allowed to ride.

In addition to New York City and the Bay Area, Revel also operates in Washington, DC, and Austin, Texas.