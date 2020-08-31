Activision allegedly forces Call of Duty cheat maker to end sales

Cheating in the PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has been a huge problem, but now, Activision appears to be cracking down on the people creating these exploits. CxCheat.net, a company known for making exploits in PC multiplayer games, says it will stop creating Call of Duty cheats because Activision threatened legal action.

The announcement that it was ending the development and sale of its Call of Duty cheating products was first spotted on Reddit. CxCheat.net notified users on Discord that it would stop developing and selling exploits that allowed players to gain advantages in several Call of Duty games, including the free-to-play battle royale title Warzone. The hacking company also sold cheats for Apex Legends and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

An admin for CxCheat.net’s Discord also notes in the announcement that Activision may suspend or ban players using its hacking products in the game. The company’s Discord has since gone offline.

The Verge could not find any “lawsuit” involving both parties, but we have reached out to Activision for comment.

CxCheat’s website can no longer be reached, but Eurogamer reported that the website was still operating over the weekend. Screenshots from the outlet show the backlash; CxCheat received comments from angry customers requesting refunds.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have both had a huge problem with cheaters playing on PC. It’s become such a problem that console players have disabled crossplay. In July, Activision subsidiary Infinity Ward, which developed both games, released a statement warning players to stop cheating in the game or their accounts may be banned.