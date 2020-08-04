The Motorola One Fusion Plus is coming to the US for $399

Motorola announced today that it’s bringing the previously international-only One Fusion Plus to the US, where the pop-up camera smartphone will cost $399 starting on August 5th.

The US version of the One Fusion Plus is identical to the international model. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a pop-up 16-megapixel camera, along with four additional sensors on the back of the device: a main 64-megapixel sensor, a wide-angle 8-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Internally, it’ll feature a Snapdragon 730 processor, 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery that Motorola promises will provide over two days of battery life. It’ll also run Android 10 and offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a built-in FM radio.

The release of the One Fusion Plus in the United States sees yet another midrange phone join Motorola’s increasingly crowded 2020 lineup, which now looks something like this in the US:

That list also doesn’t count other models Motorola still sells that were released in late 2019, like the $349.99 One Action and the $449.99 One Zoom. That means Motorola currently offers a smartphone at every $50 price increment between $150 and $500, something that will surely not confuse any customers looking for a midrange phone.

Motorola has also announced a cheaper, less powerful version of the One Fusion Plus, the Motorola One Fusion, which ditches the pop-up camera for a teardrop-style notch, drops the processor down to a Snapdragon 710, and has a lower-quality 48-megapixel main camera. The regular One Fusion is only set to be released in Latin America, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for now.

The Motorola One Fusion Plus will be sold unlocked from Motorola’s website starting on August 5th.