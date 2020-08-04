Google Play Music will begin shutting down in September

Today, Google shared a detailed timeline for Google Play Music’s shutdown. Access will be revoked in September for users in New Zealand and South Africa and for users in all other regions in October. Come December, the service will shut down completely, after which you won’t be able to transfer your content. Additionally, starting later this month Google will no longer accept purchases for music within its Play Store.

Google is making these big moves now that its YouTube Music service is in full swing as its replacement. Just a few months ago, it started allowing Google Play Music users to transfer practically every facet of their libraries to the new service, including playlists, artists, albums, songs, purchased content, recommendations, and uploads. Transferring all of that content is as simple as opening the YouTube Music app for the first time. You’ll see something similar to the screen posted above, but we have a how-to on the process if you need some more assistance.

Google promised that it would give plenty of notice in advance of Play Music shutting down, so it’s making good on that. You can continue to use the service until it shuts down, though if you get a new device with Android 10 loaded on, you’ll find YouTube Music pre-installed in place of Google Play Music. So you might as well begin the adjustment process before you’re forced to.

