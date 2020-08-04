Honda recalls 608,000 vehicles for faulty software

Honda is recalling 608,000 vans and SUVs because of faulty software that can, among other things, cause the backup camera to fail and the driver display to malfunction or reboot. The recalls will begin on September 23rd.

Certain 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports, and 2019-2021 Pilots were outfitted with “[i]ncorrect instrument panel control module software” that can cause the display to not show critical information like speed, engine oil pressure, and gear selector position until the car is turned off and on again. The displays can also randomly reboot, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The malfunctioning software can also prevent the backup camera feed from showing up.

Honda will notify owners, but they’ll have to get the software reprogrammed by a dealer. No easy over-the-air software fix here.

Many owners will have to go to a dealer for a fix

Another recall involves 500,000 of those same vehicles — the 2019-2021 Pilots and the 2019-2020 Passports again, but only 2019-2020 Odysseys. These vehicles also have a problem with their “[i]ncorrect central network software programming” that can cause “several errors to occur that can delay or prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.” The issue can also mess with the in-car audio. Owners of these cars will have the option of either downloading an over-the-air fix or visiting a dealer.

This is not the first time Honda has had trouble with software tripping up its rear camera systems. The company recalled some 232,000 Accords and Insights in 2018 for a similar issue. Fiat Chrysler also recalled 365,000 cars earlier this year for issues with its backup cameras — though that problem had to do with the video feeds staying on too long.

Honda also announced two other recalls on Tuesday for some of these vehicles. Some 2019-2020 Odysseys were outfitted with faulty backup cameras that have developed distorted images over time, while 2018-2020 Odysseys may have a problem with the sliding door latching.