Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has pretty much every feature leaked in new AT&T video

Samsung’s Unpacked event tomorrow will be the official showcase for the heavily rumored and much-leaked Galaxy Note 20. For those who wanted yet another look at the phone in full before it’s unveiling, an AT&T promotional video pretty much shows off every inch of the device and even details its most important specs and new features.

The video, which popped up on Twitter courtesy of South American tech blogger Karlos Peru, appears to have been prepped as a piece of marketing material to promote the new phone and its larger Ultra variant. It doesn’t tell us anything groundbreaking that we didn’t already know or suspect about Samsung’s upcoming extra-large phones, but it is pretty staggering that a video with this much information and detail is popping up ahead of an official announcement.

Gracias a la Operadora AT&T podemos ver un video promocional de los próximos Galaxy Note 20 series antes del #Unpacked



Prácticamente confirmado todas las filtraciones y con algunos detalles que no gustaran a muchos.

.#SamsungUnpacked #GalaxyNote20Series pic.twitter.com/UZZ43RPVJ0 — KarlosPeru (@KarlosPeru) August 3, 2020

The video details, of course, the two phones — the standard Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, both of which will have 5G capabilities. It also details the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and the Ultra version’s 6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which is said to have a 3200 x 1440 resolution with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The video even details the difference between the two devices’ screens, with the standard version being a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display.

The video goes through the new S Pen, a Microsoft Office stylus integration for Word and PowerPoint, 8K video capabilities, the 64-megapixel camera on the standard Note 20 and 108-megapixel one for the Ultra variant, and 30x Space Zoom (50x for the Ultra). In case you were wondering about the battery size, this promotional spot has it, too. According to the video, the standard Note 20 will have a 4,300mAh battery, while the Ultra will have a 4,500mAh one. Finally, the video also details the color options: mystic green, mystic gray, and mystic bronze for the standard; mystic bronze, mystic black, and mystic white for the Ultra.

This basically all aligns with what we’re expecting to see tomorrow. But again, it’s still always a bit befuddling to see such extensive leaks ahead of an official product event, and it’s pretty clear at this point Samsung has no proper way to contain stuff like this unless it radically changes its approach to events, marketing, and perhaps even internal design and manufacturing.