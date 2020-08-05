Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 event: how to watch today’s live stream online

As with most recent product introductions, Samsung’s latest product launch is going to be entirely virtual this year, but it still promises to be a really big show. The event will start at 10AM ET / 7AM PT on Wednesday, August 5th.

While the spotlight is certainly going to be on Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 20 phone, the company is promising to present us with five new products at this event. The latest rumors are that, besides the Note 20, the new devices include a tablet, smartwatch, true wireless earbuds, and (you guessed it) a foldable smartphone.

Want to know more? To find out, watch the keynote and follow our reporters as they contribute their expert commentary on the proceedings.

WHEN DOES THE EVENT START?

It starts at 10AM ET / 7AM PT / 3PM BST.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GALAXY NOTE 20 EVENT?

We will have the live stream video embedded up top, so you can stick around here to watch when it begins. Otherwise, head to these links.