How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung has announced its new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra phones at its Unpacked 2020 online event. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn has the full breakdown on everything you need to know about both devices above. I’m just here to tell you where you can preorder them. Oh, and if you’re curious about when you can preorder the new Galaxy Z Fold 2, that’s coming on September 1st.

Both Note 20 phones will release on Friday, August 21st, but preorders open up tomorrow, August 6th. Below, you’ll find all of the carrier stores and retailers that will be accepting preorders, along with their pricing. First, here’s what you’ll get in terms of free incentives along with your preorder.

You can get free stuff with a preorder

If you preorder either the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra before August 20th, you’ll get some free goodies with your purchase. Buying the $1,000 Note 20 will earn you a $100 Samsung credit that can be redeemed on its site or through the Shop Samsung app, and it can go toward “curated bundles and select products like Samsung TVs, Galaxy Buds Live, tablets and more.”

The $1,300 Note 20 Ultra comes with a $150 credit. To redeem either credit, you’ll need to provide your proof of purchase through the Shop Samsung app. (Note: you’ll be eligible for this credit regardless of where you choose to buy a Note 20-series device.)

One of those curated bundles, in case you were curious, is an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle that includes the PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth gaming controller and a three-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate. The fine print mentions that the Game Pass Ultimate subscription will work only if you’re a new subscriber, though, not a current one.

Lastly, if you placed a reservation for your Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra preorder ahead of the Unpacked event on August 5th, you’ll get an additional $50 credit that can be used on the products mentioned above.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung is selling one configuration of the Note 20 in the US. It has 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. There’s no microSD support on this model. This size of the Note 20 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a hole-punch camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra model below are 5G-ready, with support for mmWave and sub-6Ghz coverage.

Verizon will offer the Note 20 on preorder starting August 6th, and the pricing with a 24-month installment plan is $41.66 per month. It will be available in three colors: mystic bronze, mystic gray, and mystic green. If you buy a Note 20, you can get another Note 20 for “as low as free” if you get it with a premium Unlimited plan, or half off with any other Unlimited plan. Lastly, you can get up to $500 worth of trade-in credit toward the phone if you’re upgrading and on an Unlimited plan.

AT&T will accept preorders on August 6th and it will sell the Note 20 starting August 21st in-store and online. It's carrying all five colors: mystic black, white, green, gray, and bronze. New and current AT&T customers can get a Note 20 for free (after $1,000 in billing credits are paid back over a 30-month period) when they trade in a phone in good condition worth at least $60 in credit and buy the Note 20 on a 30-month installment plan with AT&T's unlimited plan, which will cost $33.34 per month.

T-Mobile is accepting preorders on August 7th, a day after they open everywhere else. The Note 20 will cost $41.67 per month with its 24-month installment plan. If you buy a Note 20, you can get another one free (after getting $1,000 back in billing credits over a 24-month period) if you add a line to your account. Additionally, you can get up to $500 off if you trade in a qualifying phone.

Xfinity Mobile will offer preorders for the Note 20 starting August 6th. It's offering the Note 20 in mystic bronze, gray, or green colors. The carrier hasn't yet shared installment plan pricing, but until September 15th, customers can get $400 off the Galaxy Note 20 when they buy it, activate a new line, and transfer their number. Existing customers will receive a $400 Visa prepaid card in lieu of the device discount when they upgrade an existing line with a Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

This larger model with a 6.9-inch QHD+ OLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate comes in two configurations in the US. Each is built with 12GB of RAM, but you can choose between a 128GB model or one with 512GB of storage. This model has microSD support.