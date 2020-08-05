Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event live blog

Samsung is holding an online-only “Unpacked” event to announce its latest products. We’re expecting the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets, and maybe even a new Galaxy Z Fold foldable. It’s going to be a lot.

Samsung has a history of throwing supremely ostentatious live events, but going for an overwhelming media experience isn’t really going to work when everybody’s just watching a live stream at home. We don’t yet know how Samsung will handle it because the last actual in-person event many people in the consumer tech world got to go to was Samsung’s Galaxy S20 reveal.

Here’s to hoping we can expect a little Weird Samsung. It’s been too long since the company let itself get truly strange at an event, and we could all stand to live in the surreal for an hour or so.

You can watch along right here and read our live blog of the announcements as they happen.

Samsung Unpacked fall 2020 live blog





Watch the Samsung event live stream in the background