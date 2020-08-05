Google is updating Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps with link previews, Smart Compose, and more

Google is updating its office software on mobile devices for G Suite users, adding new features to the Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps that should make it easier to get work done from your smartphone. The changes are mostly visual and include a link preview feature and new comment interface. Google is also bundling in the news that Dark Mode is available for Docs, Sheets, and Slides, though it announced that last month.

The full changes are as follows:

Link previews in Docs . Tap a link in Docs, and you’ll now be shown a dynamic card with information instead of having to leave the app. That info includes thumbnails, titles, and descriptions for web links, and latest activity and owner information for Drive files. Available now on iOS and coming to Android in a matter of weeks.

. Tap a link in Docs, and you’ll now be shown a dynamic card with information instead of having to leave the app. That info includes thumbnails, titles, and descriptions for web links, and latest activity and owner information for Drive files. Available now on iOS and coming to Android in a matter of weeks. Improved comment navigation in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Instead of having to select each comment individually from the document, you can now tap through comments from a single unified interface. Available on Android now and coming to iOS in the next few months.