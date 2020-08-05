Last-minute video leak spoils entire Samsung Unpacked lineup

Samsung’s entire rumored device lineup for today’s upcoming Unpacked event has been spoiled by a series of videos from leaker Evan Blass. Most interesting is the hands-on footage of Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable (most previous leaks have only been press renders), but the videos also include footage of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, the Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds, and the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch.

The sheer quantity of leaks that have preceeded today’s event mean we already had a good idea of what to expect from the five devices, but in some cases this is the first time we’ve seen them outside of perfectly composed press renders. For the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that means seeing how its two displays look with their hole-punch notches, as well as its outer display which appears significantly bigger than the original Fold’s.

Earlier today, Blass also revealed that the hinge of the foldable will come in a variety of different colors, including silver, gold, red, and blue.

One of the videos also shows us a rundown of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s major features, many of which have been previously rumored. These include using the phone to play a game over xCloud using an external controller (details of this functionality first emerged last month), as well as using DeX to wirelessly stream its desktop computer interface to a Samsung TV, allowing the phone’s screen to be used as a trackpad.

Finally there’s the Galaxy Buds Live, which are shown with the small rubber eartips that are designed to keep them secure in your ears, the Tab S7 tablet, and the Galaxy Watch 3. Check out our guide on all the leaks and rumors about today’s upcoming event for a full rundown of the five devices. The event itself is due to kick off at 10AM EST later today, when you’ll be able to watch it live.