Samsung and Microsoft will let you run Galaxy Note 20 apps on your Windows 10 PC

Samsung and Microsoft announced at last year’s Galaxy Unpacked that they would be forming a closer partnership to help Android and Windows work better together. At today’s Galaxy Unpacked, the two companies revealed new integrations between their two ecosystems — including a way to run apps from your Galaxy Note 20 on your Windows 10 PC.

Here’s a GIF from Microsoft showing a Windows 10 PC running WhatsApp and Instagram side by side from a Galaxy Note 20:

You’ll only be able to use one app at a time on your PC at first, but Microsoft says that you’ll be able to run multiple apps, as is shown in the GIF, sometime in November. You’ll also be able to pin apps to your Windows taskbar or Start menu so you can access them more quickly.

The two companies are also making it easier to sync information between your Galaxy Note 20 and the Microsoft 365 suite of apps. Notes from your Samsung Notes app will be able to sync with the OneNote app and with your OneNote feed in Outlook on the web, for example. Microsoft says this feature is “coming soon.” And Samsung Reminders will be able to sync across Microsoft To Do, Outlook, and Microsoft Teams.

Samsung and Microsoft also announced a special version of the Xbox Game Pass app coming to Samsung’s Galaxy Store that allows players to make in-app purchases.