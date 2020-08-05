Jake Paul’s home raided by FBI with a federal search warrant

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul this morning, according to TMZ and CBSLA. There are no details yet on why his home was raided or what the bureau was searching for, but ABC7 spotted agents removing several objects that looked like firearms from the house.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that a “federal search warrant was executed” this morning. The FBI declined to comment on the evidence sought or recovered, saying that the warrant remained under seal. The FBI also declined to say when the seal would be lifted. No arrests have been made or are planned, the spokesperson told The Verge.

Paul’s house is also the home base of Team 10, Paul’s YouTube collective, and other members frequently live in and work from the house. Paul has yet to comment on the search. The Verge emailed Paul’s listed business address requesting comment, but the message bounced back with an error saying the address couldn’t be found or receive mail.

“We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation,” Paul’s attorney, Richard Schonfeld, told TMZ. Schonfeld said Paul was not home at the time of the search.

In June, Paul was charged in Arizona for participating in an alleged “riot,” after video surfaced that appeared to show him filming inside a mall where looting was believed to be taking place. More recently, Paul was criticized by the mayor of Calabasas, where he lives, for throwing a large party during the pandemic. The mayor said that Calabasas would begin issuing fines for failing to wear a mask while near other people outside a home.