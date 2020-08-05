The US will pay up to $10 million if you can ID a foreign election hacker

The 2020 US presidential election is less than 100 days away, and in an effort to prevent the foreign election interference that played a role in the 2016 election, the US Department of State announced today that it’s offering up to $10 million for any information that can identify someone who’s been meddling in a US election.

Specifically, the State Department is offering the reward for “information leading to the identification or location of any person who works with or for a foreign government for the purpose of interfering with U.S. elections through certain illegal cyber activities.”

Foreign interference is reportedly already present in this year’s election

As November draws near, foreign interference is reportedly already present in this year’s election. In February, intelligence officials said Russia is already meddling in the 2020 campaign in support of President Trump’s re-election. In that same month, officials also said Russia was interfering in the Democratic primary to help Bernie Sanders.

US elections are also facing potential problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As many worry about heading to the polls on election day for fear of contracting the virus, some states are opting to allow vote by mail to try to help contain the spread. However, election experts told our sister site Vox that many states face issues ahead of November, from delays in vote by mail ballots being delivered to poll worker shortages causing longer wait times at polling locations.