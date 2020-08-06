Google’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G could be available to preorder on October 8th

A now-deleted sentence from a Google France blog post suggests that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G will be available to preorder on October 8th. The two phones were announced this week alongside the Pixel 4A (which is available to preorder now) but Google has yet to share official preorder dates for the handsets, only saying they’re “coming this fall.”

The inadvertent leak was reported by 9to5Google, after a reader spotted the preorder date for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G mentioned in the official Pixel 4A announcement post from Google France. That mention has since been deleted from the post (though can be seen in the cached page), with Google offering 9to5Google no further comment on the issue.

It’s a fleeting leak and could well be some sort of error, but an October 8th preorder makes sense. Google regularly announces new hardware in October, giving us the Pixel 4 on October 15th in 2019, the Pixel 3 on October 9th in 2018, and the Pixel 2 on October 4th in 2017. There’s no reason to think the company will change this pattern just because delays to the Pixel 4A have led it to announce the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G early. And to cap it all, an unrelated set of leaked documents from Google also spotted by 9to5Google notes that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G are set for an October launch.

In other words: if the midrange Pixel 4A isn’t enough for you, you only have a couple of months to wait to find out more about the higher-specced Pixel 5 and 5G-capable 4A.