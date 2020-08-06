Twitter is letting all users limit replies to their tweets on iOS

An update to Twitter’s iOS app lets all users limit who can reply to their tweets. Twitter has been experimenting with this feature since May, but now seems to be rolling out it more widely.

“In May, we tested a new way to have a chat with exactly who you want, so you can create and consume more meaningful changes,” says the update text on the App Store. “Now, everyone can try this new feature and choose who can reply to their tweets.”

To use the feature, users simply tap a box above the keyboard when composing a tweet that says “Everyone can reply.” They can then choose between three options: everyone can reply to their tweet, only people they follow can reply, and only people they mention can reply. Choosing one option doesn’t make that the default for future tweets.

The feature has been one of Twitter’s more interesting changes in recent months, creating new memes and ways to talk on the platform. The feature can be a great way to avoid harassment, but it can also be used to limit conversations in a way that feels counterintuitive to Twitter’s most basic functions.

It’s not clear if the feature is also now available to users of Twitter’s Android app, or if it’s available to all Twitter web users. We’ve reached out to the company to find out and will update this story if we hear more.