Facebook extends remote work for employees through July 2021

Facebook will let its employees continue to work from home through July 2021, the company announced today. It joins other companies like Google, will also allow employees to work remotely until next summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook has had nearly all of its roughly 48,000 employees working remotely since the initial wave of stay-at-home orders back in March, and it previously announced that it would have employees work remotely through the end of 2020.

In a statement, Facebook spokesperson Nneka Norville commented: “Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021. In addition, we are giving employees an additional $1,000 for home office needs.”

Facebook has one of the most drastic responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing back in March that the company would be permanently shifting thousands of jobs to fully remote positions. “I think that it’s possible that over the next five to 10 years — maybe closer to 10 than five, but somewhere in that range — I think we could get to about half of the company working remotely permanently,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an interview with The Verge at the time.

Correction: Facebook will be letting employees work remotely through July 2021, not June, a date Business Insider published and we cited. We regret the error.