Sony’s noise-canceling WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are cheaper than ever

Sony’s wireless, noise-canceling WF-1000XM3 earbuds are down to their most affordable price at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $230 new, they cost $170. This beats the previous lowest price by around $10. Aside from having good sound quality, one of the main reasons to consider these is that they have fantastic sound isolation with the seal they make in your ear. With this fit, its noise cancellation feature cancels out more disturbances than most other truly wireless earbuds.

This model launched without the ability to adjust volume (that is, without yanking out your phone and adjusting it there), but there was an update last November that added in this feature.

If you want to spend a little less, Sony’s WF-XB700 wireless earbuds are down to $98 ($32 off) at Amazon. These don’t have noise-canceling or, really, any other fancy features. But they’re good enough at the essentials to have punched their way into our buying guide of the best wireless earbuds for those on a budget. My colleague Chris Welch wrote that these are “a pair of earbuds that can kick out powerful bass and latch into your ears with remarkable stability — no support fins or hooks required.”

Death Stranding, the latest game by Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima, is just a mere $18 at Best Buy and Amazon. This game is regularly $40, but it’s now a third of its original price when the game launched in November 2019. If you’re about to jump in, or are just curious, we have a post that breaks down some of the game’s mystique.