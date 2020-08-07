The Vergecast is back to a phone-heavy discussion with a guest-heavy show. This week on the podcast, hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn bring in The Verge crew who have used the newest gadgets that were announced the past week, including the Pixel 4A, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, and an updated 27-inch iMac.

Deputy editor Dan Seifert, news editor Chris Welch, and video director Becca Farsace (a Vergecast debut) join the show to give their reviews and first impressions of these new devices.

This is a classic Vergecast format, so sit back and listen to Verge director’s commentary from this busy week of new tech.

Stories discussed this week: