The Vergecast is back to a phone-heavy discussion with a guest-heavy show. This week on the podcast, hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn bring in The Verge crew who have used the newest gadgets that were announced the past week, including the Pixel 4A, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, and an updated 27-inch iMac.
Deputy editor Dan Seifert, news editor Chris Welch, and video director Becca Farsace (a Vergecast debut) join the show to give their reviews and first impressions of these new devices.
This is a classic Vergecast format, so sit back and listen to Verge director’s commentary from this busy week of new tech.
Stories discussed this week:
- Apple and Google’s COVID-19 tracking system will make its full US debut in new Virginia app
- We can’t skip steps on the road to a COVID-19 vaccine
- Twitter blocked Trump campaign account from tweeting over COVID-19 misinformation
- Facebook removes Trump post for falsely claiming children are ‘almost immune’ to COVID-19
- One tweet tried to identify a cop — then five people were charged with felony harassment
- President Trump withdraws FCC renomination after 5G controversy
- Donald Trump trying to control the FCC is a ‘disaster,’ says Sen. Ron Wyden
- President Trump says he will ban TikTok in the US today
- How the Trump administration could ‘ban’ TikTok
- Apple is not interested in buying TikTok
- Instagram launches Reels, its attempt to keep you off TikTok
- Google announced Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 4a all at once
- Pixel 4a review
- Galaxy Note 20 first look
- The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung’s big promise that it can fix its foldable future
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review
- The best part of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is its screen
- Sony WH-1000XM4 review
- Greg Joswiak replaces Phil Schiller as head of Apple marketing
- The new 27-inch iMac’s webcam isn’t just better; it’s smarter
- Scientists rename human genes to stop Microsoft Excel from misreading them as dates
