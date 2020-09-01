The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus will be available on September 18th

Samsung announced a release date for its new Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus tablets. They’ll launch on Tuesday, September 18th, and preorders are opening tomorrow, September 2nd.

Prices start at $649.99 for the 11-inch Tab S7 that supports Wi-Fi and features an LCD screen with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It’s quite nice, but if you want arguably the best screen to ever grace a tablet (up to this point, at least), you’ll need to pay $849.99 for the Tab S7 Plus with Wi-Fi support. That one has a gorgeous 12.4-inch 120Hz OLED screen. My colleague Dan Seifert had a first look with the tablet and said that “colors practically jump off the screen, and the blacks are as inky and deep as they are on the LG OLED TV hanging in my living room.”

Both tablets include a stylus, and if you want the keyboard, Samsung is actually offering a 50 percent off discount for one if you preorder it along with the tablet. The keyboard that fits the Tab S7 will cost $99.99 (usually $199.99), and the Tab S7 Plus’ keyboard will cost 114.99 (usually $229.99). Dan also says in his hands-on article that while the trackpad and keyboard feel good to use, using it on your lap might lead to a wobbly experience.

If having 5G is important to you, Verizon is accepting preorders for the version of these tablets that support Wi-Fi, along with 4G LTE, mmWave, and sub-6 5G connectivity. Naturally, they’re more expensive than the options listed above, with the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 costing $849.99 and the 12.4-inch Tab S7 Plus costing $1,049.99. Verizon is offering a similar promotion with the keyboard, knocking 50 percent off if you preorder it and the tablet together.

You can buy them outright or pay for them monthly with a Verizon device payment plan. Monthly charges for the Tab S7 will cost $35.41 per month for 24 months. The Tab S7 Plus will cost $43.74 per month for 24 months.

In terms of other promos, Verizon will offer up to $100 off the total cost if you trade in an eligible table toward the Tab S7 series. Also, if you buy an Android phone, you can get $250 off the cost of a Tab S7 series tablet. Both devices must be on a payment plan.

AT&T will also accept preorders for the Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus. If you buy the 11-inch model on a device payment plan, it’ll cost $28.34 per month for 30 months.

We’ll add information here from other US carriers once they provide it.